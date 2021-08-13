Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on B4B3. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

