Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Desjardins to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$63.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

