Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,459,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,860. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Mexus Gold US
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.