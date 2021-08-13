Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,459,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,860. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

