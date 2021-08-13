Michael D. Hansen Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

