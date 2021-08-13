Michael D. Hansen Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
