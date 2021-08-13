Michael Hsing Sells 7,926 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $462.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $470.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

