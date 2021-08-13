Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 1,981.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 245,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 940,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,214,250 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

