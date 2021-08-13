Millennium Management LLC Buys 152,480 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $8,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CMO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of $627.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

