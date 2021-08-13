Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $12,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $63.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.