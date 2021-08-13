Millennium Management LLC Purchases 97,148 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 280.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

