Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KAI opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

