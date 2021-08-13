MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report sales of $60.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

MDXG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

