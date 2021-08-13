MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.