Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 8,478,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

