Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 1,871,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

