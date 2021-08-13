Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 176 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $58,785,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

