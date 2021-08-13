Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $426.08 and last traded at $427.16. Approximately 189,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,888,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

