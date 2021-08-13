Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $426.08 and last traded at $427.16. Approximately 189,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,888,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.76.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
