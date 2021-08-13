ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

MODV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $182.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

