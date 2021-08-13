Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) was down 1.1% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mogo traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.94. Approximately 60,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 421,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.66 million and a PE ratio of -43.41.

Mogo Company Profile (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.