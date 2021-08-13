Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Stock Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

