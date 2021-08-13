Monument Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,817,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,897. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.