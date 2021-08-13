Monument Capital Management Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,107. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

