Monument Capital Management Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

