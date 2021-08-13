Monument Capital Management Sells 176 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE MUSA traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

