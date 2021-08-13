Monument Capital Management Sells 181 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $17,024,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. 1,304,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

