Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Adient worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,070,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

