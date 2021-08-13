Morgan Stanley Has $15.61 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Compass Diversified worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

