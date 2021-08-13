Morgan Stanley Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.19% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

