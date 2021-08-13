Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

