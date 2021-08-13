Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

