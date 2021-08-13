Morgan Stanley Sells 8,680 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a PE ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

