Morgan Stanley Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $51.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

