Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 976,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NML. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.86 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

