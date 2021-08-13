Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,415.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 7998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £738.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85). Insiders purchased a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $308,300 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

