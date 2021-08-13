Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

MOTS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

