Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,580. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

