mStable USD Price Reaches $1.02 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $115,968.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,343.40 or 0.99836856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00071953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.