MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get MTR alerts:

Shares of MTCPY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. MTR has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.