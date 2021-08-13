MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 115,940 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,940 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NEE opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

