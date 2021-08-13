Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

