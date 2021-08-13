Myomo, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Myomo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

