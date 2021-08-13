Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

