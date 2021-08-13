Namecoin Price Reaches $1.40 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $9,871.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.88 or 0.01395273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00342770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00116895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

