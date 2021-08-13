Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

NNOX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

