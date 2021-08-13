National Bank Financial Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.42.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$40.38 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$20.68 and a twelve month high of C$40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.45. The stock has a market cap of C$859.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

