National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

TSE DXT opened at C$7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$473.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

