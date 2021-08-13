National Bank Financial Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

GDI stock opened at C$55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

