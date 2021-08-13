National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

