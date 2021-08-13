National Bankshares Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

TSE:POW opened at C$42.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.75. The company has a market cap of C$28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.95 and a twelve month high of C$42.39.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

