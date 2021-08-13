National Bankshares Raises WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.06.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.