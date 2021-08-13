National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 589,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11. National Vision has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

