Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
NGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.23.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
