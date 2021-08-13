Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

NGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

